40 Social Media Users Will Face Action For their Posts on Sabarimala

Nov 22, 2018, 07:06 pm IST
Police have filed a case against 40 social media users for allegedly posting content that incites violence in the issue of Sabarimala young women entry. The case has been taken as per the report of high tech cell and district cyber cell. Thiruvanathapuram Range I G Manoj Abraham will lead the investigation.

In another development, Pathanamthitta S.P has given a report to district collector to extend the prohibitory order at Sabarimala. The decision on this will be taken by today evening. Section 144 which was imposed on Sannidhanam, Pamba, Nilakkal, Ilavunkal is set to end today and therefore the police have called for an extension.

Earlier, Ranni Tahasildar had given a report to District collector that there is not an atmosphere of conflict at Sannidhanam and therefore the prohibitory order might be withdrawn. Devaswom board Kadakampally Surendran said that the prohibitory order doesn’t go to the extent of devotees being stopped at Sabarimala.

