KeralaLatest NewsNEWS

Church warns priest who protests against rape accused Bishop

Nov 22, 2018, 12:51 pm IST
Less than a minute

A priest in Kerala who organised state-wide protests after the alleged rape of a nun by a Catholic priest was given a warning by the church.

“Save Our Sister”, an organisation of various protesting groups, had organised a protest outside the Secretariat building. Father Augustine Vattoly is the convenor of the organisation.

“I am told that such actions by a priest will seriously injure the good of the Church in public and will cause scandal among the faithful. Therefore, I strongly prohibit you from organizing and attending the said Dharna and similar activities. Disobedience will incur ecclesiastical actions as per norms of Church law,” a letter from Major Archepady of Ernakulam-Angamaly said.

The letter was sent to the priest on November 11, three days before the protest outside the state secretariat. Kerala witnessed massive protests in September demanding the arrest of Bishop Franco Mulakkal.

Franco Mulakkal was accused of repeatedly raping a nun between 2013 and 2016. He was arrested in September and released three weeks later on conditional bail from a prison in Kerala

Tags

Related Articles

Congress Union Minister Jairam Ramesh
Mar 6, 2018, 09:05 am IST

Can India survive without Left’s political influence? Rival says no

Mar 27, 2018, 06:42 am IST

Ronald Koeman claimed his first win against Portugal

Aug 3, 2017, 11:25 am IST

“To Pranab da,” PM Modi writes Pranab Mukherjee on his last day at office

reason-behind-rajinikanths-abesence-sridevis-prayer-meet
Mar 12, 2018, 07:15 pm IST

This is the reason behind Rajinikanth’s absence from Sridevi’s prayer meet

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close