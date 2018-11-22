CPI(M) Workers Arrested For Pouring Paint Over the Mother of a BJP Member

Two more CPI(M) workers have been arrested after pouring red paint on housewife at Eranjoli, Thalassery. The ruling party members are accused of having intruded into the house of BJP worker Sharath of Shemitha Nivas and poured the paint on his mother Rajitha.

It is C.K Madhu(49) and K.P Prashanth(33) who were arrested by Thalassery police yesterday. A total of 5 have been arrested in the incident where a case has been taken against 9. Sumit Kumar(25), Rijin(39) and Subin were already arrested.

The BJP leadership alleged that the accused gang, which carried swords, also snatched a 2-sovereign gold chain that Rajitha was wearing. Rajitha was admitted in Indira Gandhi co-operative hospital.