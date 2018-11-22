Cyclone Gaja: Tamil Nadu ask for Rs 15,000 crore central assistance

The Tamil Nadu government asks for about Rs 15,000 crore as central assistance towards relief and rehabilitation activities in Cyclone Gaja affected districts in the state.

Chief minister K. Palaniswami met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi with an appeal for central aid for different sectors in the affected district.

The Chief Minister also urged PM to assign a central team to evaluate the damage, besides seeking an immediate release of nearly Rs 1500 crore towards “short-term restoration” activities.

Cyclone Gaja crossed the Tamil Nadu coast early on November 16 between Nagapattinam, about 300 km from Chennai. It has claimed 46 lives and left a trail of destruction in over ten districts, including Nagapttinam, Thiruvarur, Puthukottai and Thanjavur which suffered severe damage.

The Tamil Nadu government has already released a sum of Rs 1000 crore for immediate relief and rehabilitation efforts in the affected areas.