Inside pics from Allu Arjun’s daughter Arha’s birthday party

Nov 22, 2018, 02:14 pm IST
Allu Arjun on Wednesday took to social media and treated fans to photographs from his daughter Arha’s second birthday party.

In a collage of sorts, the little Arha was seen holding large versions of alphabets T, W and O. In all the three photos, Arha was striking just the picture perfect poses and it’s difficult to take eyes off her, courtesy her cuteness. Not just that photo, Allu also treated fans to photos from cake cutting ceremony and they were as adorable as you’d expect them to be.

He captioned the collage as, “Happy Birthday to my chubby doll Arha … Turning Two Today … Muuaaahhhh !” He also shared other photographs from the birthday party and while one of the photos sees the birthday girl posing with her friends and family, the other one sees Allu Arjun feeding cake to his daughter.

 

Happy Birthday to my chubby fellow Arha … Turning Two Today … Muuaaahhhh ! #alluarha #studiopicaboo

A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline) on

 

Arha’s 2nd Birthday Celebrations in Goa #Alluarha PC: @gundavaram

A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline) on

 

Happy Birthday My Baby ? #alluarha ??

A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline) on

