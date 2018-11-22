ISRO Planning For a Mission to this Planet and You Would Love it After Knowing It

ISRO is going to have some busy time ahead. The organisation is all set to make the first manned spaceflight mission in 2022 and in the next year will send a mission to Venus. Yes, the hottest planet on the solar system which is often ignored. People often think of mars as the ideal one to be convereted to a second earth, but then a lot of scientists think Venus has conditions which are more similar to earth, but ofcourse not on the surface, but much above it.

Like Earth, Venus is some 4.5 billion years old; the planets are of similar size and mass. But Venus has witnessed a runaway greenhouse phenomenon, leading to a dense, carbon dioxide–rich atmosphere that may offer scientists clues about the development of Earth’s atmosphere.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) has now invited international proposals for scientific payloads for its second interplanetary mission to Venus in mid-2023.

The orbiter will study the planet between 500 kilometres to 60,000 kilometres from the surface in an elliptical orbit around the planet — similar to the Mangalyaan mission.

The as-yet-unnamed spacecraft is likely to weigh 2500 kilograms and may have a 100-kilogram payload; it will be launched on India’s heaviest rocket, the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III. The orbiter will initially be placed in a large elliptical orbit around Venus that is gradually shrunk.

“Proposers are expected to be currently involved in planetary exploration studies, the development of science instruments for space, willing to develop space worthy experiments and have access to associated facilities for test and instrument calibration,” ISRO said.