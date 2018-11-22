Latest NewsdeathCrime

Karnataka: man kills sister’s newlywed husband

Nov 22, 2018, 11:39 pm IST
A 25-year-old cab driver Harish Muninarayanappa has been killed in Devanahalli in Bengaluru Rural district. Harish was allegedly stabbed to death by his brother-in-law Vinay.

Channarayapatna police arrested Vinay based on a complaint by Muninarayanappa, father of the victim. Even though Vinay has told the police officials that financial disagreements led to a fight between the two, they suspect that Harish was killed because he married Vinay’s sister Meenakshi, a person from an upper caste. Harish, who belongs to the Nayaka community (a scheduled caste), had married his classmate Meenakshi, who belongs to the Thigala community, eight months ago, in spite of objections raised by Meenakshi’s family.

Police have taken Vinay into custody and are also investigating Meenakshi’s second brother Naveen Kumar and his role in the killing. According to the police, Vinay claims to have killed Harish in an act of self-defence after a dispute erupted between the two over financial reasons

 

 

