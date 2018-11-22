Latest Photos fromDeepika Ranveer’s Bangalore wedding reception

Latest Newscelebrities

Nov 22, 2018, 06:41 am IST
After their lavish Italy wedding, lovebirds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are hosting their first wedding reception in Bangalore.

Dressed in traditional outfits DeepVeer looked nothing less than a royal couple.

For the grand bash, while Ranveer chose to wear a black bandhgala with gold embroidery and black and gold mojari, Deepika looked ethereal in a gold sari which she teamed up with an ivory blouse. The 32-year-old actress accessorised her outfit with an emerald choker necklace and earrings along with a layered pearl neckpiece.

Deepika styled her hair in a low bun with a centre parting and her on-point makeup made her look even more radiant. Interestingly, the diva’s sari is a gift from her mom Ujjala Padukone.

Take a look at all photos of DeepVeer from their Bangalore wedding reception:

