Latest Photos fromDeepika Ranveer’s Bangalore wedding reception

After their lavish Italy wedding, lovebirds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are hosting their first wedding reception in Bangalore.
Dressed in traditional outfits DeepVeer looked nothing less than a royal couple.
For the grand bash, while Ranveer chose to wear a black bandhgala with gold embroidery and black and gold mojari, Deepika looked ethereal in a gold sari which she teamed up with an ivory blouse. The 32-year-old actress accessorised her outfit with an emerald choker necklace and earrings along with a layered pearl neckpiece.
Deepika styled her hair in a low bun with a centre parting and her on-point makeup made her look even more radiant. Interestingly, the diva’s sari is a gift from her mom Ujjala Padukone.
Take a look at all photos of DeepVeer from their Bangalore wedding reception:
View this post on Instagram
#11 Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at their Wedding reception ??? • • @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh @shaleenanathani #deepikapadukone #ranveersingh #bangalore #spotted #emotional #happymarriedlife #love #deepveerkishaadi #deepikakishaadi #ranveerkishaadi #lakecomo #italy #marriage #beautifulcouple #adorablecouple #couple #newlywed #ceremony #gorgeous #flawlessbeauty #beautyqueen #beyondbeauty #beautiful #bollywood #hollywood #actress #hollywoodactress #bollywoodactress #news
“Did you select these flowers?”
*nods*
“Kya baat hai!” pic.twitter.com/rjnkCPPk4Y
— AB | #LadkeWaale ?? (@Abhisingh183) November 21, 2018
