KeralaLatest News

Police Wants Prohibitory Order in Sabarimala to be Extended

Nov 22, 2018, 05:23 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Kerala government’s move to turn Sabarimala into a fortress with such heavy security cover to ensure smooth ‘darshan’ and security of devotees invited sharp criticism from the erstwhile royal family of Pandalam, the BJP, and even the HighCourt.  The court had criticized the ‘Police Excess’ in Sabarimala and it seems that has not stopped the police from asking for an extension of section 144.

It is reported that Pathanamthitta S.P has now given a report to district collector to extend the prohibitory order at Sabarimala. The decision on this will be taken by today evening. Section 144 which was imposed on Sannidhanam, Pamba, Nilakkal, Ilavunkal is set to end today and therefore the police have called for an extension.

Earlier, Ranni Tahasildar had given a report to District collector that there is not an atmosphere of conflict at Sannidhanam and therefore the prohibitory order might be withdrawn. Devaswom board Kadakampally Surendran said that the prohibitory order doesn’t go to the extent of devotees being stopped at Sabarimala.

Sannidhanam, despite some namajapa protest yesterday, was largely quiet today.

Tags

Related Articles

Dec 28, 2017, 02:45 pm IST

VIRAL VIDEO: unique way to halt oncoming traffics

Nov 28, 2017, 06:41 pm IST

Union Minister Alphonse, more like to serve people: Cancels special security

Dec 4, 2017, 06:06 pm IST

BREAKING NEWS: Veteran Bollywood actor Shashi Kapoor Dies at 79

Nov 18, 2018, 06:52 am IST

Indian man Shot Dead by 16-year-old in USA

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close