Police Wants Prohibitory Order in Sabarimala to be Extended

The Kerala government’s move to turn Sabarimala into a fortress with such heavy security cover to ensure smooth ‘darshan’ and security of devotees invited sharp criticism from the erstwhile royal family of Pandalam, the BJP, and even the HighCourt. The court had criticized the ‘Police Excess’ in Sabarimala and it seems that has not stopped the police from asking for an extension of section 144.

It is reported that Pathanamthitta S.P has now given a report to district collector to extend the prohibitory order at Sabarimala. The decision on this will be taken by today evening. Section 144 which was imposed on Sannidhanam, Pamba, Nilakkal, Ilavunkal is set to end today and therefore the police have called for an extension.

Earlier, Ranni Tahasildar had given a report to District collector that there is not an atmosphere of conflict at Sannidhanam and therefore the prohibitory order might be withdrawn. Devaswom board Kadakampally Surendran said that the prohibitory order doesn’t go to the extent of devotees being stopped at Sabarimala.

Sannidhanam, despite some namajapa protest yesterday, was largely quiet today.