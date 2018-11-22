Sabarimala Protest: CPIM says that “all-India game plan of the BJP and RSS”

The CPM accuses that the Sabarimala protest is an all India game plan of RSS-BJP. The party’s national mouthpiece People’s Democracy alleged that this protest is aimed at upcoming parliament elections.

An editorial in the CPI-M journal “People’s Democracy”, claims that the campaigning in opposition to the Supreme Court judgment on Sabarimala is part of an “all-India game plan of the BJP and RSS to arouse up communal tension and create communal division” ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The Lok Sabha elections are just six months away and the Modi government is an all-around failure so the BJP and RSS have begun to frantically revitalize communal and divisive issues. Central amongst them is the “Ram temple at Ayodhya,” CPM said.

The editorial said that the aim of the BJP, RSS and allied groups was to inflame violence and create trouble within the Sabarimala temple premises and to put the blame on the Kerala government led by the CPI-M “for destroying the sanctity of the temple”.

The CPI-M said that the Kerala government had acted only against BJP-RSS activists, including some criminal elements, who it alleged wanted to take control of the temple premises. The editorial accused the Congress party in Kerala of “shamelessly” lining up behind the Hindutva forces in condemning the state government and echoing the demands of the Bharatiya Janata Party.