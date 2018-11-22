Latest Newscelebrities

Shilpa Shetty’s latest holidaying pictures from the Maldives

Nov 22, 2018, 10:10 am IST
Shilpa Shetty took the photo-sharing site Instagram to share her latest photos and video, which have set the internet on fire. In her latest photo, the 42-year-old actor was donning a blue color bikini with big sunglasses. The sun-kissed picture was complimented with her beautiful smile, which was enough to describe that she had an amazing time on the beach.

Shilpa Shetty captioned her photo, “Soaking in the Maldivian Sun and loving it.. ?If I had my way, would live here or the rest of my life ?? #beachbody #waterbaby #bikini #anniversary #9yrs #peace #gratitude #maldives #timelessmemories #sun.

