Sreedharan Pillai Files a Complaint Against S.P Yathish Chandra

BJP State president S Sreedharan Pillai has filed a complaint against S.P Yathish Chandra. Yathish had allegedly not given enough respect and behaved bad with Central minister Pon Radhakrishnan and it is in this backdrop that Pillai has given a complaint to the Central Personnel Ministry.

It was on Wednesday that the minister had reached Sabarimala. When asked why private vehicles are not allowed to enter Pampa from Nilakkal, S.P Yathish Chandra had reportedly asked in a rude manner if “minister would take responsibility for the traffic block”. This had soon developed into a debate.

The minister was forced to spend 45 minutes on road. As per the reports in UNI, Superintendent of police Harishankar apologised in writing after minister refused to move. The BJP protested and sought action against police officials who blocked the minister who came for a darshan on Wednesday evening.