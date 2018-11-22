Star Bollywood Actress coming to Kerala for Rebuilding Flood affected Homes

Jacqueline Fernandez has been an active voice when it comes to social issues. The actress who has advocated many causes like marine conservation and animal welfare is currently striving to rebuild Kerala after the unfortunate floods hit the state.

On November 30, Jacqueline Fernandez will reach Aluva, in the northern suburb of Kochi to help rebuild homes that were destroyed in Kerala floods.

The actress will be visiting Thuruth and Naduvannur, which are half an hour’s ride apart from each other. During her visit, Jacqueline will also interact with the affected families. The actress has already contributed Rs 5 lakh towards the rehabilitation work.

Jacqueline is also helping the relief work team mobilize funds of over Rs 50 lakh by encouraging individual donors and corporates to contribute. Jacqueline said, “It was truly heartbreaking to see what citizens of Kerala went through this year. The floods may be over, but its effect on the lives of hundreds and thousands of people is long-lasting-it has not only affected families but also damaged homes.”