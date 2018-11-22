Will you ask Chief Minister like this ?: Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan to SP Yathish Chandra

Hitting out at the CPM-led LDF government in Kerala over the Sabarimala row, Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan Wednesday said its ‘master plan’ was to ‘harass’ the devotees and not allow them to go to the Lord Ayyappa Temple.

Also, Union Minister lashes out at SP Yatheesh Chandra over the exchange of words at Sabarimala. Yesterday Yathish Chandra asked whether the Union minister himself would take responsibility in case of a traffic snag, to which Radhakrishnan had to reply in the negative.

He asked whether SP is courageous enough to ask like this to Kerala Chief Minister.

“What is their master plan? To harass the devotees… Not to allow the devotees to go to Sabarimala,” he told reporters. Asked about his opinion on the September 28 Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages to offer prayers at the shrine, the BJP leader said, “I do not want to go into that…. My concern is about the devotees. Do not harass the devotees.”

Questioning the prohibitory orders clamped at Sabarimala, the minister said that at least 50 pilgrims take the KSRTC bus to Pamba from Nilakkal. “Then what is the point of having prohibitory orders?” He said that Sabarimala did not belong to Kerala alone and devotees from across the country should be able to visit the shrine.