Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan’s vehicle blocked by Police

Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan’s vehicle was blocked by police while he was returning from Sabarimala temple early on Thursday, prompting the BJP to claim the move was a deliberate attempt to insult him.

The minister was travelling in a private vehicle as he took a state-run bus to Pambha leaving his official car as a mark of protest against the difficulties being faced by the devotees.

The minister was forced to spend 45 minutes on road. As per the reports in UNI, Superintendent of police Harishankar apologised in writing after minister refused to move. The BJP protested and sought action against police officials who blocked the minister who came for a darshan on Wednesday evening.

A police team led by a circle inspector stopped the car and collected the names of others accompanied with the Minister, he said. Though the police claim that the inspection unknowingly happened, Superintendent of Police Harishanker came to the spot soon and submitted a written apology to the Minister.