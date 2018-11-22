Yathish Chandra is a number one criminal, says BJP leader

BJP senior leader criticized police officers deploy in Sabarimala. He severely criticized Yatish Chandra the SP controlling security at Sabarimala.

BJP Kerala State general secretary A. N. Radhakrishnan slammed that Yathish Chandra; the SP in charge of Sabarimala is a number one criminal. He also told media that this will become apparent if the SP’s background on previous issues is examined. Even a 7-year-old child had complained against him during the GAIL protest. Yathish Chandra has dealt with many protests through manhandling.

The situation in Sabarimala and Sannidhanam is like Kashmir war. During the visit to Sabarimala with union minister Pon Radhakrishnan, many armed policemen were seen there. The police have filled the Sannidhanam with barricades; he alleged. The devotees cannot even recite Ayyappa mantras. Police are harassing the pilgrims. A police regulation has been imposed in Sabarimala. An undeclared emergency exists in Sabarimala as the chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan is trying to create anarchy there, Radhakrishnan said.

He also criticized IG Vijay Sakhare who is in-charge of Sannidhanam alleging that the IG is a complete criminal and he was appointed in Sabarimala with the special interest of the chief minister, despite his involvement in the custody death of Sampath Kumar at Palakkad.

He also informed that he will approach Union Home Ministry with complaints against these officers.