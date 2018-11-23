Latest NewselectionsIndiaPolitics

Centre should agree for joint parliamentary panel investigation in Rafale deal: Congress

Nov 23, 2018, 07:50 pm IST
The Congress asked the union government to accept its demand for joint parliamentary committee investigation into the Rafale deal. Congress leader Anand Sharma asked this.

He also alleged that corruption, especially in BJP-ruled states, was flourishing, despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurance of bringing ‘acche din’ (good days).       “The prime minister should answer why he is silent on corruption thriving in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh,” he said.    The BJP has done “injustice, corruption and betrayed the people” and it will definitely face defeat in the upcoming assembly elections in these states, Sharma said.

