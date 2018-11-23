Cop’s son commits suicide after shooting at Teenage Girl

A 22-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after shooting and injuring his 19-year-old woman friend in a hotel room in Sector 63, Noida on Thursday, police said. The man’s family, however, said he is being framed.

Maintaining that they are yet to ascertain the reason behind the incident, police said they have recovered the gun — with another round stuck in the barrel — used in the crime. The presence of the gun, police said, indicates that the attacked was planned.

Circle officer 2, Rajeev Kumar Singh, said, “It seems that the duo entered into a heated argument, following which Yadav shot her and hanged himself. The reason behind the dispute is unclear at the moment and we hope to get clarity once the woman recuperates.”

“The victim’s body has been sent for autopsy. No complaint regarding the incident has been made yet but we are looking into it,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, the woman – who was shot on the chest with a countrymade pistol – was rushed to the district hospital, which then referred her to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. The woman’s family members said she is currently in the intensive care unit of the hospital and her condition is critical.

The incident came to light around 12.30 pm when the receptionist of the Terrene Empire hotel heard commotion on the second floor. “We heard loud noises from the second floor. When we went upstairs to check, we saw that the room had been locked from the inside. We could hear the woman shouting for help from inside the washroom,” said Subhas, the receptionist.

After swinging into action and getting the 19-year-old girl out of the room through a window, the hotel staff peeped inside the room to find the man, identified as Mohit Yadav, hanging from the ceiling fan. “We broke the door and got him down, following which we informed the police. He was, however, dead by then,” Subhas said.