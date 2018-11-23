Bombay High Court instructed the Central Bureau of Investigation and Maharashtra Crime Investigation Department to take solid steps to trace the accused who are still absconding for the murder of rationalists Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare.

A bench comprising of Justices S. C. Dharmadhikari and Bharati Dangre gave these directions after both the probe agencies submitted their respective progress reports in sealed covers.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for CBI, told the bench that the agency was waiting for a prior sanction from the state government to prosecute some persons in the case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. The court asked the agencies to submit the further progress report on 14th December.