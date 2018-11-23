KeralaLatest NewsNEWS

Family seeks Probe into death of Balabhaskar and his daughter

Nov 23, 2018, 11:58 am IST
Violinist Balabhaskar’s family has come forward suspecting mystery in the death of Balabhaskar and his daughter. Balabhaskar’s father submitted a complaint to the DGP and the chief minister. The family demanded a probe into the death as mystery exists in connection with the accident.

Balabhaskar’s wife and driver Arjun who survived the accident have given contradictory statements to the police. So, there is a lack of clarity about who drove the car during the accident. This situation and contradictory statements have created mystery in the death of Balabhaskar and his daughter.

