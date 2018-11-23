KeralaCinemaLatest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

First-look poster of ‘Mikhael’ released

Nov 23, 2018, 05:53 pm IST
The first look poster of Nivin Pauley starrer ‘Mikhael’ released. This action-packed crime thriller will be directed by Haneef Adeni. Haneef is the director of ‘The Great Father’. Haneef Adeni will be doing the script work. previous to this, he had done the script for ‘The Great Father’ and ‘Abrahaminte Santhathikal’.

The poster shows Nivin Pauly with his half-hidden face under the cover of darkness.

Manjima Mohan is the heroine of the film. Anto Joseph is producing under the banner of Anto Joseph film. This much-awaited movie will bring Nivin and Manjima together after ‘Oru Wadakkan Selfie’.

The star cast includes Unni Mukunthan, Siddique, Asokan, J. D. Chakravarthy, Sudev Nair, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Kishore, Kalabhavan Shajon, Sijoy Varghese, Daniel Balaji, JP, Shanthi Krishna, KPAC Lalitha, and Navani Devanand.

