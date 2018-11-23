HC observations is a recognition for government says CM

The High Court remarks on Sabarimala are recognition for the government, says Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The chief minister said that, from the part of the government, there have been no restrictions on real devotees. And the police are against those who are trying to riot and prevent real devotees. The police are against those who are trying to riot and prevent real devotees. They only tried to protect real devotees from protesters. The police intervention is in the right direction, he said.

The verdict gives complete authority to the police in Sabarimala. In the 14- Page order, none of any police officer is criticized anywhere,” Chief Minister said in a press conference.