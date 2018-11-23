JD(S) swaps its ministers: K.Krishnankutty will replace Mathew.T.Thomas

Minister for Water Resources, Mathew.T.Thomas will step down from the minster post. He will be replaced by MLA from Chittoor K.Krishnankutty. This crucial decision is in accordance with the party resolution. Janatha Dal (Secular) national secretary Danish Ali has informed this to media. Mathew .T.Thomas will bear the party decision, earlier also he had accepted the same. The JDS has officially informed its decision to Chief Minister.

Earlier the JDS has decided to swap the single ministership it has got in the Kerala cabinet in between its two MLA’s. But Mathew .T. Thomas has refused to resign. This has initiated factionalism in the party. The other two MLA’s Krishnsnkutty and C.K.Nanu has approached national leadership regarding this. At last the National President, former Prime minister H.D.Dewegouda personally involved in the issue and asked Mathew to resign.