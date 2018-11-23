Narendra Modi has defamed all ‘chowkidars’ in India,says Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of bringing ignominy to all chowkidars (watchmen) in the country.

Addressing campaign rallies for the November 28 Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Gandhi said the situation now is such that whenever the word chowkidar is uttered, people say “chor hai” (is a thief).

“Wherever you go, as you pronounce the word “chowkidar” comes a reply “chor hai”. I want to apologise to the chowkidars of the country. It is not your mistake, you all are not thieves, you all are honest. Only one person has brought ignominy to you. The country’s prime minister has defamed all its chowkidars,” he said.

Before coming to power in 2014, Modi used to talk about combating corruption, unemployment and farmers’ welfare but is now mum on these issues, Gandhi said. The sentiment across the country is that he broke their trust, Gandhi added.