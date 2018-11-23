Ranni Court Remands BJP leader K Surendran, ‘if crime proven, will stop public work’

Ranni court has remanded BJP leader K Surendran for 14 days in connection with the protests in Sabarimala during ‘Chithira Atta Vishesham’. He was produced in the court on Friday morning and was remanded till December 6. His bail plea will be considered by the court on Saturday.

The case relates to Surendran being involved in the conspiracy to block a 52-year-old woman at Sannidhanam. A non-bailable offence was filed against him as per IPC section 120 (B).

Meantime, K Surendran alleged that the CPM is trying to take him to Kannur Central Jail where notorious criminals are lodged. The fake cases levelled against me are with the consent of the chief minister’s office. I have not attended in any attacks that happened in Sabarimala. It is absolutely wrong to say that a conspiracy was hatched. If the allegations levelled against me is proven right, I will end my public life, he told reporters while coming out from the court in Ranni. He demanded to be shifted to Thiruvananthapuram central jail from Kottarakkara jail. The court will consider his bail plea on Saturday.