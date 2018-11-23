Sabarimala Issue : Four women move High Court seeking two days exclusively for women devotees at temple

Tensions are high in Kerala as entry of women devotees inside famed Lord Ayyappa’s Sabarimala temple continue to remain at the centre of massive protests.

Four women have moved Kerala High Court petitioning that two days in the puja season should set aside for women devotees. The women also sought police protection for devotees who will attempt to pray at the Lord Ayyappa shrine.The court is yet to grant a hearing to the petition.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier made Kerala state government’s stand clear on the issue of entry of women in the temple. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan had said after the all party meeting, which ended inconclusively, that the state government had no choice but to implement the Supreme Court’s order and announced that his government would provide protection to women seeking an entry in the temple.

The Ayyappa temple was opened on 16 November for the over-two-month-long pilgrimage season amid tension. Though it is 55 days since the Supreme Court delivered its verdict, no women in the traditionally barred age group of 10-50 years has made it to the temple.

Meanwhile, in a related but separate development, Kerala government has filed an affidavit in Kerala High Court in connection with the incidents of violence outside Sabarimala Temple. The government in its reply regarding the alleged police excesses outside the shrine, ‘There was no police provocation in Sabarimala. Only criminals who created issues in Sabarimala were arrested.”