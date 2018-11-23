Sonia Gandhi to address public meeting in Telangana, Congress aims for TRS Leaders

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi are scheduled to participate in public meeting on Friday in poll-bound Telangana at Medchal, which is on the outskirts of Hyderabad. According to reports, Sonia will also be releasing the party election manifesto on Friday.

The UPA had approved the bifurcation of the state of Andhra Pradesh to form Telangana when Sonia was the chairperson of the Congress-led alliance. Sonia’s visit will be the first since the state was formed in June 2014. Sonia, however, will not be joining Rahul in campaigning across the state.

According to AICC in-charge of Telangana, RC Khuntia, K Vishweshwar Reddy who quit the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) may formally join the Congress during the public meeting.

“Reddy, citing ‘disappointment’ at various levels with the TRS, may formally join the Congress at the Medchal meeting in the presence of Rahul and Sonia Gandhi,” Khuntia had said earlier.

The Indian Express quoted N Uttam Kumar Reddy of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee said that Sonia’s presence is likely to boost Congress’ electoral campaign in the state.