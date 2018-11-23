Union minister Nirmala Sitaraman to reach Sabarimala

As a strategy to harden the protest against the state government, the BJP is thinking to bring the most senior union ministers to Sabarimala. Union home minister Rajnath Singh and union defence minister Nirmala Sitaraman will be visiting Sabarimala soon. The BJP is also planning to bring more union ministers to Sannidhanam. No exact date has been informed about their arrival.

The state government which has held tightly prohibitory orders at Sannidhanam and Pampa has taken into custody many BJP and RSS leaders into custody. BJP state general secretary K. Surendran is still in jail now. The behaviour of SP Yathish Chandra towards Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan had ignited a storm.