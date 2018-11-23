Latest NewsIndiaTechnologyScience

Venus Mission: ISRO invited global proposals to carry experiments

Nov 23, 2018, 12:06 am IST


ISRO has invited proposals from the international scientific community to carry out novel experiments on its planned Venus mission, scheduled to launch in 2023.

The call presents an opportunity for scientists from foreign space agencies, research laboratories, and academic universities to study Venus, the Indian Space Research Organisation said in a statement.

Venus is often described as the “twin sister” of the Earth because of the similarities in size, mass, density, bulk composition and gravity.

The capacity of the proposed spacecraft is likely to be about 100 kilogrammes with approximately 500 Watts of power. The proposed highly inclined orbit is expected to be around 500 kilometres when it is closest Venus, and 60,000 kilometres when it is farthest. This orbit is likely to be reduced gradually. These values are likely to be tuned based on the final spacecraft configuration.

The last date for submitting proposals is December 20. Since the 1960s, Venus has been explored by flyby and orbiter missions, a few lander missions and atmospheric probes.

 

