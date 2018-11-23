Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro launched: See Price & Specifications

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 6 Pro today. It is successor to the Redmi Note 5 Pro, the Chinese smartphone maker’s bestseller. The phone has been launched earlier in the Indonesian and Thai markets, and it boasts four cameras and a notched display but runs the same processor found on the Note 5 Pro. Xiaomi India recently announced that the smartphone will be a Flipkart exclusive product. Sales of the phone will start at noon from tomorrow.

Xiaomi Note 6 Pro: pricing

The Note 6 Pro was previously launched in Indonesia at a price of 2,800,000 Indonesian Rupiah (about Rs 13,745). In India, the smartphone is priced at Rs 13,999 while the 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 15,999.

Redmi Note 6 Pro: What to expect

Going by its international launches, the Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with nearly the same design as its predecessor, except the all-new 6.26 Full HD+ LCD display with a notch at the front. Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage (expandable up to 256GB).

The phone runs Android Oreo 8.1 with MIUI 10 running atop, and while Xiaomi hasn’t promised any updates to Pie until now, some online portals have revealed that testing is being conducted.

At the back the Redmi Note 6 Pro sports the same dual-camera setup found on the Note 5 Pro, except that it is AI enabled. The front of the phone, however, houses two AI-enabled cameras for better portrait selfies.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro supports dual-SIM, Bluetooth v5.0, 4G VoLTE, and Wi-Fi. It also comes with a fingerprint sensor on the back and facial recognition feature. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

Redmi Note 6 Pro: How to live stream

The Redmi Note 6 Pro’s launch event was live streamed on the company’s YouTube and Facebook handles. You can simply click on the links to get redirected to it. The launch commenced at 12 pm.