2 days set apart for women to pray at Sabarimala: Here is How Devaswom Board Responded

Yesterday, the Kerala government stated that they are ready to allow two days exclusively for entry of women in the Sabarimala temple. The suggestion was made when the court was hearing a petition moved by four women devotees seeking protection for women of all age groups to offer prayers at the shrine beside facilities for smooth pilgrimage in the wake of the recent Supreme Court judgement.

Now Devaswom board President M Padma Kumar has responded to this suggestion. He said that this suggestion needn’t be considered now since Govt has already sought more time for implementing the verdict.” In the Devaswom board meeting, there was no discussion regarding keeping a separate date for women to enter. I cannot comment on Government’s stand,” he said.

There are unconfirmed reports that pressure is being put over the Devaswom board to file an affidavit which supports Govt’s suggestion of marking separate dates for women to enter Sabarimala.