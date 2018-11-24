Actress Parvathy Disappears From Social Media. Could this be the Reason?

Actress Parvathy who has always been an active social media user and known for her bold stands in multiples issues has suddenly vanished from social media websites. The pretty actress’ official profile has vanished from Facebook , Instagram and Twitter.

Earlier Parvathy has said that she is taking a break from social media. But during the period of floods, she had come back into action and was quite active on social media. Fans are assuming that Parvathy has now taken that break she had kept for herself earlier. So far the actress has offered no official explanation on her absence. She is currently busy with the shoot of her upcoming film Uyare.

Uyare is about the story of a girl who is a victim of an acid attack. Bobby-Sanjay pens the script of the film which is directed by Manu Asokan.