All Hindus, Muslims and Christians in India are descendants of Lord Ram,says Baba Ramdev

Nov 24, 2018, 04:18 pm IST
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Saturday said that all Hindus, Muslims and Christians in the country are the descendants of Lord Ram.

Adding that people have lost their patience about the issue, the Yoga guru said if a law is not brought for Ram temple, people will start building the shrine on their own which will disturb the communal harmony.

“People have lost patience. Bring a law for Ram Mandir or else people will start building it on their own. If people do that, communal harmony could be disturbed. I believe there is no opposition to Ram in the country, all Hindus, Muslims and Christians are his descendants,” Ramdev said.

Meanwhile, Ayodhya has turned into a fortress as several workers of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Shiv Sena have reached the city. The right-wing groups are demanding the construction of the shrine in Ayodhya.

The local administration has imposed CrPC section 144 in Ayodhya, restricting assembly of people.

