Bus falls into Canal: At least 20 killed, Death Toll likely to rise

Nov 24, 2018, 02:01 pm IST
At least 20 people died on Saturday after the bus they were travelling in fell into VC canal near Mandya. The death toll is likely to rise. According to initial reports, most of the deceased are school students.

The incident occurred after the vehicle plunged into VC canal of the Cauvery river in Kanaganamaradi village of the Pandavapura taluk around 12:25 pm. According to initial reports, most of the deceased are school students.

Senior police officers and the personnel from the fire and emergency services have rushed to the spot. A local report said that Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, who is also in Mandya, is likely to visit the accident spot soon.

The chief minister has, meanwhile, asked the district commissioner and district in-charge minister C S Puttaraju to look into rescue operations.

