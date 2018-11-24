Congress lodges complaint against BJP chief Amit Shah

The Congress in Rajasthan Saturday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against BJP president Amit Shah alleging that he had provoked his party’s workers against leaders of the opposition party during his recent visit to Bikaner.

It also filed complaints with the poll panel against Rajasthan Urban Development and Housing Minister Srichand Kriplani and BJP MLA Ramhet Yadav.

The Congress alleged that BJP chief Shah, the minister and the legislator had violated the model code of conduct in the state, where elections are due on December 7.

“Shah during his recent visit to Bikaner had provoked his party workers against Congress leaders.

“Minister and BJP candidate from Nimbahera (Kriplani) had invoked sentiments of the public by telling people that he will commit suicide if they did not vote him to power,” Rajasthan Congress spokesperson Sushil Sharma said here.

In an apparent reference to the illegal sand mining in Rajasthan, he said BJP MLA Ramhet Singh Yadav, that party’s candidate from Alwar’s Kishangarh Bas, made a remark which was in contempt of a Supreme Court order.

In a video, Yadav was seen purportedly seeking votes by telling people that “it is Ramhet Yadav’s Sarkar, therefore loaded tractors are plying”.

Sharma also said a complaint has been lodged with the EC against Rajasthan Administrative Service officer Rajesh Chauhan.

Rajesh’s wife Shobha Chauhan is contesting the elections as a BJP candidate from Sojat and he is violating service rules and also the model code of conduct by working like a BJP worker, he alleged.

We have lodged a complaint with the election commission against them for violation code of conduct, Sharma said.