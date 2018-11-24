Latest NewsIndia

Cyclone Gaja: To assess damages Central team holds talks with TN CM

Nov 24, 2018, 05:31 pm IST
To evaluate the damages caused by Cyclone Gaja a central team is visiting Tamilnadu. The seven-member central team to assess cyclone damages in the delta districts of Tamil Nadu met Chief Minister Edappadi. K. Palaniswamy in Chennai.

Earlier, the inter-departmental team was given a briefing about the extensive damages caused by  Cyclone Gaja by Additional Chief Secretary for Revenue. Later, the team met the Chief Secretary and discussed the prevailing situation. The team is scheduled to reach Trichy by air and proceed to the affected places in Pudukkottai district.

