India – China border talks start today

India –China border talks will start today. 21st round of border talks will be at Dujiangyan City in Sichuan province of China. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will lead the meeting.

Doval and Wang are the designated special representatives for border talks between the two countries. In today’s meeting, they will discuss ways to maintain peace at the borders. They are also expected to review the progress in bilateral ties since the Wuhan Summit in April.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping had held their first-ever informal summit at Wuhan.