Indian-origin man Goes Weird Against the Airhostess

A 34-year-old Indian-origin man based in Australia will now have to spend three weeks in jail for molesting an air hostess in a Singapore-bound flight. It was Paranjape Niranjan Jayant, who works for a logistics firm and charged with molestation of the 25-year-old flight attendant in August. Reportedly, Jayant had approached air hostess a few times during the flight asking her number, but she kept avoiding him. The flight was headed from Sydney to Singapore.

The flight attendant moved away from Jayant, but he told her she was beautiful and then went back to her and molested her.

Another report says Jayant had grabbed the hips of the attendant.”Subsequently, during the flight, the accused went up to approach the victim at the front galley a few times to request the victim’s phone number. The victim ignored these requests,” said Deputy Public Prosecutor James Chew.

The attendant moved away from him and he told her she was beautiful before returning to his seat. About an hour before landing, Jayant approached the woman and molested her, the report said.

The woman immediately alerted her supervisor. She later lodged a report at the Changi Airport Terminal 2 police post. Jayant pleaded for leniency and said he was under the influence of alcohol during the act.