Latest Newscelebrities

Kalinga Sena threatens to throw black ink on Shah Rukh Khan

Nov 24, 2018, 08:32 am IST
Less than a minute
Shah Rukh Khan' 'golden' message to fans

Seems like there is no forgiving of Shahrukh Khan from the Kalinga Sena. The Kalinga Sena alleges that SRK’s film Ashoka which was released in 2001, hurt the sentiments of Odia people by portraying the Kalinga war in a wrong perspective. The actor will be coming to the state next week for the 2018 Men’s Hockey World Cup.

The general secretary of Kalina Sena Nihar Pani has released a press statement stating that “We have made preparation to throw ink on the actor’s face and show him black flag at any place from the airport to the stadium. Our activists will remain present all along the road where Khan is likely to visit.”

Tags

Related Articles

Jul 27, 2017, 02:44 pm IST

These robots can swim within the body and cure your cancer or heart attack

Oct 19, 2018, 04:08 pm IST

“Sabarimala is not the place For Activists to Prove their Mettle”; Devaswom Board Minister

Vidya Balan in Gangster Avatar
Mar 31, 2018, 04:56 pm IST

Gangster avatar from Bollywood actress Vidya Balan

Jan 12, 2018, 08:02 pm IST

Kareena Kapoor looks extremely different believed to be Rajkumar’s legacy: These photos says something

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close