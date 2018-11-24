Kalinga Sena threatens to throw black ink on Shah Rukh Khan

Seems like there is no forgiving of Shahrukh Khan from the Kalinga Sena. The Kalinga Sena alleges that SRK’s film Ashoka which was released in 2001, hurt the sentiments of Odia people by portraying the Kalinga war in a wrong perspective. The actor will be coming to the state next week for the 2018 Men’s Hockey World Cup.

The general secretary of Kalina Sena Nihar Pani has released a press statement stating that “We have made preparation to throw ink on the actor’s face and show him black flag at any place from the airport to the stadium. Our activists will remain present all along the road where Khan is likely to visit.”