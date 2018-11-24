KSEB plan to increase current charges from next month

Power ministry is planning to increase current charges next month. Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission will initiate procedures for this on Monday. The announcement would come next month.

The Commission is also of the opinion that there is no need for delaying the decision as KSEB has insisted on increasing the tariff and the government has said that there is no other way to tide over its financial crisis. With this, the hike is almost certain but what need to be decided is how much the hike should be.

The KSEB says that the board which had been already struggling financially was affected again by floods and hence a hike was suggested.

The power tariff was hiked last in April 2017. In the tariff petition given by KSEB, it has demanded a hike of at 8.5 percent.