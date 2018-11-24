Latest NewsIndiamembers and peoplePolitics

Mayawati accuses that Dalit groups mislead people in her name

Nov 24, 2018, 04:29 pm IST
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati ruled out any political connection with ‘Bhim Army and Bahujan Youth for Mission 2019-Next PM Bahan Ji’. She also cautioned the party supporters not to fall prey to campaigns run by these organizations.

Mayawati said, “BSP has come to know that organizations like Bhim Army and Bahujan Youth for Mission 2019-Next PM Bahan Ji are playing in hands of our opposition from behind the curtain. Those running this anti-BSP organization are telling innocent people of our party in Dalit colonies they’ll make Behenji PM.”

She alleged that these organizations raising funds in her name and party. “People running these organizations are telling this to people to run their business and gather people at their events. Not only this, but they also tell people that their organizations are working to strengthen only BSP and Behen ji. They’re playing with people’s sentiments and collecting funds using it, “she said. The BSP chief asserted that these two organizations are spreading hatred. “These organizations do this not only for their and opposition’s selfish needs but also provoke our innocent people against people of the upper caste and spread hatred, she said.

