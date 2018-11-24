Nandita Das to receive FIAPF Award

Indian actress and filmmaker Nandita Das will be honoured with the International Federation of Film Producers Associations( FIAPF) Award at the 12th Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA) in Brisbane on the 29th of this month.

She will be presented the award in recognition of her achievement in film in the Asia Pacific region. This was announced by Michael Hawkins, chairman of the Asia Pacific Screen Awards and its academy in a statement in Brisbane.

Nandita Das who started her career as an actor in films like “1947 Earth”, “Fire” and “Hazaar Chaurasi Ki Maa” also made her directorial debut with the critically-acclaimed feature “Firaaq”.

Her second feature, “Manto” premiered in UnCertain Regard in Cannes this year and has been picked up by festivals including Sydney, Toronto, and Busan. Its leading actor Nawazuddin Siddiqi is also nominated for a performance prize at the APSAs. This film is based on writer Sadat Hasan Manto’s life.