New Twist, Prabhas to Marry South Indian Actor’s Daughter

Rumours regarding Baahubali actor Prabhas’s marriage never seem to die down.

Fans want Prabhas to marry his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty but both the actors have already clarified on the issue and strongly refuted any such relationship.

Now, all know that Prabhas and Anushka are just good friends and with this, new rumours of his marriage started popping up almost every other day.

A new rumour is now making rounds that Prabhas will tie the knot with an actor’s daughter of the south and not with the daughter of a top industrialist, as earlier rumour mills had churned out.

On the work front, Prabhas’ next ‘Saaho’ will hit the theaters next year. The high-octane action movie had already taken the internet by storm when a teaser of the flick was released on the Rebel star’s birthday.