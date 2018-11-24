Pinarayi Vijayan’s actions strengthening BJP and RSS in Kerala,says Ramesh Chennithala

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala Saturday lashed out at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, alleging that he was acting as a “godfather” to the BJP and the RSS.

He also said that an “atmosphere of fear” was prevailing at Sabarimala due to the restrictions imposed there and the state government was not doing anything to ease the troubles of devotees.

“It seems like Pinarayi Vijayan is acting as godfather to BJP, RSS. His actions are strengthening the BJP and RSS which were inconsequential in Kerala until now,” he said.

“His only aim is to weaken the Congress party,” the opposition leader in the state assembly added.

Chennithala also demanded withdrawal of prohibitory orders in and around Sabarimala citing difficulties faced by the devotees.

“There is an atmosphere of fear prevailing at Sabarimala. We can only see police personnel there. Even after the criticism from the high court, the devotees are facing trouble there,” Chennithala said.

“The government and the police see the devotees as terrorists. It’s dead silence at Sabarimala now. Devotees are afraid to go to the hill shrine. We have never seen such a situation there,” he added.

Holding the chief minister responsible for all the issues at Sabarimala, Chennithala accused him of giving the saffron outfits a “free hand”.

“It’s all a cover up to mask the failures of the government. It gave a free hand to the BJP and the Sangh Parivar at Sabarimala during ‘Thulamasa puja’, the ‘Chithira Aatta’ celebrations,” he said.

Chennithala alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its mentor the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were not interested in people’s beliefs but trying to create trouble.

“They are even using the union ministers for this purpose. However, when you ask the BJP ministers about the apex court verdict and the entry of women into the shrine, they beat around the bush,” Chennithala said.

Sabarimala has been on the boil since the September 28 after the Supreme Court verdict allowing entry of women of menstrual age into the shrine.