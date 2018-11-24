PM Modi to share 50th edition of Mann Ki Baat tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts with the people in India and abroad in his Mann Ki Baat programme on All India Radio at 11 AM tomorrow. It will be the 50th episode of the monthly programme.

It will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan, and will also be streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister’s Office, Information and Broadcasting Ministry, AIR and DD News. The programme will be simultaneously broadcast on AIR’s website www.allindiaradio.gov.in.