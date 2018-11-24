KeralaLatest News

Police all Set to Take Action Against these BJP Leaders?

Nov 24, 2018, 03:25 pm IST
Less than a minute

Reports are coming from that Kerala Police is planning to take a case against Central Minister Pon Radhakrishnan and V Muraleedharan M.P for Staging Namajapa Protest. Although Pathanamthitta district collector had initially assured that no case will be taken against those who take part in Namajapa protest, it has been known that this promise will not be fulfilled.

It was on Tuesday night that the Namajapa was conducted on the Northern side of the temple under the leadership of V Muraleedharan M.P, BJP Pathanamthitta District President Ashokan Kulanada. Later in the Namajapa on Wednesday, BJP State general Secretary A.N Radhakrishnan also took part. A case has been taken against 100 devotees who took part in the Namajapa.

There are unconfirmed reports that Police has got instructions from the top to take a case against Minister and Muraleedharan.

Tags

Related Articles

Dec 23, 2017, 10:35 am IST

Income Tax Department accepts new set of rule change

Jan 10, 2018, 06:08 pm IST

Bollywood Actresses and the Designers who make actresses the beauty queens they are

Jul 29, 2018, 10:55 pm IST

Sensuous Wedding Night Dance Number Featuring Monalisa Went Viral: Watch

Suicide
Mar 6, 2018, 08:50 am IST

Panchayat forces man to drink urine over alleged affair

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close