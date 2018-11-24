Police all Set to Take Action Against these BJP Leaders?

Reports are coming from that Kerala Police is planning to take a case against Central Minister Pon Radhakrishnan and V Muraleedharan M.P for Staging Namajapa Protest. Although Pathanamthitta district collector had initially assured that no case will be taken against those who take part in Namajapa protest, it has been known that this promise will not be fulfilled.

It was on Tuesday night that the Namajapa was conducted on the Northern side of the temple under the leadership of V Muraleedharan M.P, BJP Pathanamthitta District President Ashokan Kulanada. Later in the Namajapa on Wednesday, BJP State general Secretary A.N Radhakrishnan also took part. A case has been taken against 100 devotees who took part in the Namajapa.

There are unconfirmed reports that Police has got instructions from the top to take a case against Minister and Muraleedharan.