Sabarimala: This Father-Son Duo Adopts a Different Mode of Protest

Kerala Govt was widely criticised for the way it handled the Sabarimala issue and their lack of farsightedness and hurry in the way they implemented the Supreme Court Verdict. Police action in Sabarimala has not been something that should have been in a place of pilgrimage and many who took part in the namajapa protest has been arrested. Amidst all the commotion, this father and son have taken a different mode of protest.

It was Sanjeev Gopalakrishnan and his son Adi Sankar who covered their mouth with cloth and went to Sabarimala Sannidhanam. Their appearance had grabbed a lot of eyeballs and Sanjeev later said that his protest was to make sure that he is not chanting Sarana Manthram even unknowingly, an obvious protest against the Govt action at Sabarimala.