Sakshi Maharaj call for the demolition of Delhi’s Jama Masjid

The controversial BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj has ignited a new controversy. He has called for the demolition of Delhi’s Jama Masjid while asking the people to hang him if idols of Hindu deities are not found beneath the staircase of the mosque.

Addressing a public rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao Sakshi said, “After entering politics, the first statement I made in Mathura was: Leave Ayodhya, Mathura, and Kashi and demolish Delhi’s Jama Masjid. If you do not find Hindu idols beneath its staircase, you are welcome to hang me.”

Maharaj also expressed his agony over the Supreme Court for delaying the verdict on the Ram temple issue.“I condemn the attitude of the Supreme Court. They delivered verdicts on a number of cases of less significance, but they are deferring the Ayodhya matter. I expect Prime Minister Narendra Modi government to pass a law in LokSabha for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. I expect the construction of the temple will start before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls,” he said.

Jama Masjid is one of the largest mosques in India built by Shah Jahan between1644 and 1656.