Salman Khan enjoys cycling with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju: Video

Nov 24, 2018, 10:35 am IST
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan went cycling with Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju in Arunachal Pradesh to promote an adventure festival here. Rijiju on Friday posted a string of photographs and captioned it: “Hearty congratulations to the winners of Dalmia MTB Arunachal Hornbill’s Flight 2018 Cycling Race. Hats off to the para-cyclists, women cyclists and the local participants who competed with some of the top cyclists of the world.”

Salman was attending the concluding ceremony of Dalmia MTB Arunachal Hornbill’s Flight 2018 and the beginning of Adventure at Mechuka in Arunachal’s West Siang District.

