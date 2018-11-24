To divert attention from their failures, they raised Ram Mandir issue: Mayawati

BSP leader Mayawati criticizes BJP and Shivsena on Ayodhya issue. She accused that both parties are now taking up the Ayodhya issue as a political tactic. All those who are concerned must wait until the final Supreme Court verdict.

“To divert attention from their failures, they raised Ram Mandir issue. Had their intentions been good they needn’t have waited for five years. It’s their political tactic, nothing else. Whatever their associates like Shiv Sena and VHP are doing is part of their conspiracy,” the BSP chief said in a statement read out before the media.

Various organizations are holding programmes in Ayodhya for an early construction of the Ram temple there.