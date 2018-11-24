Latest NewselectionsIndiaPolitics

To divert attention from their failures, they raised Ram Mandir issue: Mayawati

Nov 24, 2018, 03:22 pm IST
Less than a minute
Mayawati will not contest in 2019 elections

BSP leader Mayawati criticizes BJP and Shivsena on Ayodhya issue. She accused that both parties are now taking up the Ayodhya issue as a political tactic. All those who are concerned must wait until the final Supreme Court verdict.

“To divert attention from their failures, they raised Ram Mandir issue. Had their intentions been good they needn’t have waited for five years. It’s their political tactic, nothing else. Whatever their associates like Shiv Sena and VHP are doing is part of their conspiracy,” the BSP chief said in a statement read out before the media.
Various organizations are holding programmes in Ayodhya for an early construction of the Ram temple there.

Tags

Related Articles

Nov 6, 2017, 09:51 am IST

Gujarat to vote for BJP, Congress resorts dirty tricks 

Jan 11, 2018, 04:41 pm IST

Video: CCTV footages reveals Pakistani man leading away rape murdered eight-year-old girl

Sep 24, 2018, 10:14 pm IST

Vivo V9 Pro to be Launched this Week. Know All About It

Aug 16, 2018, 08:02 pm IST

This is How Celebs & Politicians Reacted to Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Death

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close